PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:00 IST
Kharge invites 21 like-minded parties to join concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Congress President mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 21 like-minded parties to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30, saying their presence would strengthen the yatra's message of truth, compassion and non-violence.

In a letter to the presidents of the parties, he said from the beginning of the yatra, the Congress has sought the participation of every like-minded party and on the invitation of Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties have joined it at different stages.

''I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30 at noon. The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day in his tireless struggle against the ideology of hatred and violence,'' Kharge wrote.

''At this event, we will commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and to defend the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. At this time of crisis for our country, where public attention is systematically diverted from people's issues, the yatra has emerged as a powerful voice. I hope you will participate and further strengthen its message,'' he said.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.

The march has so far covered more than 3,300 km passing through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Kharge said, ''Today, India faces an economic, social and political crisis. At this time, when the Opposition's voice is being suppressed in the Parliament and the media, the Yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people.'' ''We have discussed the grave issues affecting our nation inflation, unemployment, social divisions, weakening of democratic institutions and the threat on our borders. All sections of society have also participated and shared their problems youth, women and elderly, farmers, labourers, small businessmen and industrialists; Dalits, Adivasis, and linguistic and religious minorities; activists, artists and spiritual leaders. This direct conversation with the people has been a major achievement of the Yatra,'' the Congress chief also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

