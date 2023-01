BRIEF-U.S. Press Secretary Says President Biden Has Been Briefed By Secretary Of Transportation This Morning On The FAA System Outage- Tweet

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. PRESS SECRETARY SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS BEEN BRIEFED BY THE SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION THIS MORNING ON THE FAA SYSTEM OUTAGE- TWEET

* U.S. PRESS SECRETARY SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF CYBERATTACK AT THIS POINT, BUT THE PRESIDENT DIRECTED DOT TO CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSES Source text: https://bit.ly/3WYXTOe Further company coverage:

