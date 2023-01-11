German govt: no request from allies to send battle tanks to Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:25 IST
The German government is not aware of any requests from its allies to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Germany is coordinating closely with the United States, France, Britain and elsewhere on military support for Ukraine, the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin.
