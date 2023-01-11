Left Menu

CPI(M) ready for 'understanding' with Congress, Tipra Motha in Tripura: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitram Yechury on Wednesday said his party was ready for an understanding with the Congress and Tipra Motha to defeat the BJP in the Tripura assembly elections.Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Yechury, however, said that a final decision on it will be taken by the CPIMs state leadership.Our principle task is to adopt a tactical alliance to maximise the anti-BJP votes to defend democracy and Constitution.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitram Yechury on Wednesday said his party was ready for an ''understanding'' with the Congress and Tipra Motha to defeat the BJP in the Tripura assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Yechury, however, said that a final decision on it will be taken by the CPI(M)'s state leadership.

''Our principle task is to adopt a tactical alliance to maximise the anti-BJP votes to defend democracy and Constitution. Efforts are being made for the broadest possible mobilisation of secular forces to take on the challenges posed by the BJP,'' he said.

''The CPI(M) is ready to go for an understanding with the Congress and Tipra Motha to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly election. But, a final decision on it will be taken by the state party leadership,'' he added.

On Tipra Motha's demand of a 'Greater Tipraland', CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said it is within the constitutional framework.

''They are seeking a constitutional solution. We have had a dialogue with them. We are looking for a respectable understanding to liberate the people of Tripura from the reins of terror,'' he said at the press conference.

Yechury was here to attend the CPI(M)'s state committee meeting to finalise the strategy for the assembly elections.

Alleging that the RSS is the main ''political enemy'' of the country, he claimed that a ''hate-filled'' campaign was being planned ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to polarise the country for political gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

