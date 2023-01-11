Come out with innovative, practical steps to improve road safety: Maha minister

Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday asked officials in transport and police departments to take innovative and practical steps to improve road safety and advised parents to ensure their young children are well aware of traffic rules before giving them vehicles to drive.

Desai was speaking after inaugurating the 34th ''Road Safety Drive 2023'' at a function at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai. The event coincided with the National Road Safety Week, which is celebrated from January 11 to 17.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the transport portfolio, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were slated to attend the function, but they did not turn up for the event.

Addressing the function that was delayed by nearly two hours, Desai asked authorities to come out with innovative and practical steps on improving road safety instead of observing the week in a conventional manner.

''This time something new, different, innovative and practical suggestions should be put before people from which they can take lessons on safe journey and driving,'' said the minister.

Highlighting some recent road accidents involving state politicians, Desai said drivers alone cannot be blamed for such tragedies as politicians make them drive for long hours, especially during the night time.

Veteran politician and Maratha community leader Vinayak Mete died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in August last year. Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde received a minor chest injury when his car met with an accident near Parli town in Beed district last week.

''We (politicians) should also follow some self-discipline,'' he said.

The minister said it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their college-going children know traffic rules properly before giving them two-wheeler or any other vehicle to drive.

According to transport department officials, both Chief Minister Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis skipped the function that was originally scheduled at 11.30 am, but got delayed.

Chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastava also didn't turn up for the function, they added.

