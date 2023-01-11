US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. seeks Canadian help to ease crowding at U.S.-Mexico border; U.S. House Republicans who bucked McCarthy are powered by small-dollar donors and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. seeks Canadian help to ease crowding at U.S.-Mexico border

The United States is looking to Canada to help cope with the growing number of migrants at the United States' border with Mexico, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday. A possible trilateral agreement with Canada, the United States and Mexico was on the table as the three countries met in Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, spokewsoman Kristina Rosales told Reuters.

U.S. House Republicans who bucked McCarthy are powered by small-dollar donors

The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations. Their fundraising has a lot in common with the fundraising organizations of the Democratic Party's far-left lawmakers who - like the anti-McCarthy block - rely on small donors more than their party fellows in Congress.

Flights delayed across United States after FAA system outage

U.S. flights were delayed and airports told passengers to check with their airlines for updates on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage. The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.

Katie Porter sets sights on fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Representative Katie Porter on Tuesday launched a campaign for U.S. Senate in California, taking aim at a seat currently held by fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who has not said if she plans seek re-election in 2024. Feinstein, who has held the seat since 1992, has faced pressure to resign given that she is the oldest member of Congress at 89 years old. If she were re-elected, she would be 97 at the end of her six-year term.

Nearly 16 million Americans sign up for 2023 Obamacare plans

Nearly 16 million Americans have so far signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's marketplace, a 13% jump from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday. Enrollment for 2023 healthcare plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is open between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15.

Diversity takes center stage at Golden Globes seeking redemption

Following two years of criticism for its lack of diverse membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday wasted no time putting the controversy in the spotlight. Host and comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened his monologue with a blunt assessment: that he was there because "I'm Black."

Storms bring mudslides, evacuations to California with more rain forecast

The latest Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California on Tuesday, knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders. More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as "heavy to excessive" rainfall was expected across the state, especially in southern California, as wind gusts were clocked at more than 40 miles (64 km) an hour in many places, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

U.S. House Republicans vote to go after Biden Justice Department

Republicans controlling the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to launch an investigation into what they term President Joe Biden's weaponization of the federal government, but Democrats branded it a partisan fishing expedition. Republicans have been promising to use their new majority against the Justice Department, FBI and other federal agencies investigating Republican former president Donald Trump and his supporters who on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the Capitol.

Longtime Trump CFO Weisselberg gets 5 months in jail in tax fraud case

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump and the star prosecution witness in the Trump Organization's criminal trial, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months behind bars for helping engineer a wide-ranging tax fraud at the former president's real estate company. Weisselberg, 75, was sent to New York's notorious Rikers Island jail after pleading guilty last August in an agreement with prosecutors to all 15 counts he faced. The Trump Organization's former chief financial officer admitted that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that fraudulently saved the company and themselves money and that he evaded taxes on $1.76 million of income.

Biden 'surprised' about finding of classified documents, vows cooperation

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was surprised to learn that classified documents were found in a think-tank office he once used and said he and his team are cooperating fully with a review into what happened. Biden told reporters at a joint news conference with the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he takes classified documents seriously. He said he did not know what was in the documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)