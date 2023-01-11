Poland wants to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition

Poland plans to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, the Polish president said on Wednesday.

"A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building," Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. "We want it to be an international coalition."

