Ruling parties shouldn't act with political revenge: Ajit Pawar on ED searches against Hasan Mushrif

On a day the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in a money laundering case against Maharashtra NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif, his colleague Ajit Pawar said ruling parties should not act with ''political revenge''. He also said the law should be equal for all. The searches were conducted at multiple premises in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering investigation against Mushrif and others. The raids are understood to be linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are linked to Mushrif, officials said. ''The law should be equal for everyone. The MLAs of Shiv Sena have also received notices from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Agencies have the authority to inquire but the ruling parties should not act with political revenge,'' Pawar told reporters in Aurangabad.

He was in the city to attend the filing of the nomination form by NCP candidate Vikram Kale for the Teachers' constituency elections to the state Legislative Council. The leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said the Shinde-Fadnavis government has so far brought supplementary demands worth Rs 75,000 crore which is unprecedented.

''How will they raise money? Where is the fiscal discipline? They are just making empty announcements,'' the former finance minister said. The government has put forth the financial allocation of Rs 9,000 crore for the departments of PWD, Rural Development, and Urban Development, he said.

''Where and how the fund will be utilised? This should come out on a white paper. The cumulative supplementary demands of the state government have reached Rs 75,000 crore. This is just being done to keep their MLAs happy,'' Pawar alleged.

He said this figure will rise to Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this financial year. ''This government is busy handling ministers and the 40 (rebel) MLAs. The CAG has praised the work of our (previous MVA) government,'' the former Deputy chief minister said.

