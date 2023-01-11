Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:23 IST
BJP protests against AAP over MCD meeting disruption, demands suspension of its councilors
The Delhi BJP on Wednesday staged a citywide banner campaign against the AAP for allegedly disrupting the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi last week and demanded suspension of councilors involved in it.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the campaign was organised to protest the ''unruly behaviour'' of AAP councilors in newly elected MCD who did not allow the aldermen to take oath.

''We demand that those AAP leaders and councilors who have tried to tarnish the dignity of the Constitution should be identified and suspended from the House,'' he said.

The meeting of the MCD on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and deputy mayor as the BJP and AAP councillors exchanged heated words and came to blows over presiding officer Satya Sharma administering oath to the aldermen first and not the elected representatives.

Only four aldermen could take oath before the House plunged into chaos.

Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields.

The AAP alleged that the BJP made the aldermen take oath first in order to get them voting rights for the mayor and deputy mayor elections.

The party has also attacked Lt Governor V K Saxena over nomination of 10 aldermen, saying their was a ploy to get them voting rights by administering oath to help BJP have a sway in the standing committee and zonal committees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

