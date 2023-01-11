Left Menu

Karnataka Congress sounds poll bugle, announces 200 units free electricity for all if voted to power

"The Congress government in Karnataka will provide 200 units of electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka," the party statement said.

11-01-2023
Karnataka Congress sounds poll bugle, announces 200 units free electricity for all if voted to power
The Congress on Wednesday announced to provide every household in Karnataka, 200 units of free electricity every month if it comes to power in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state later this year. The party has named the promise 'Gruha Jyothi Yojana'.

"With the rising prices of essential commodities and the issue of unemployment, it is imperative that Karnataka deserves a Government that thinks about public welfare and well-being," the party said in a statement here today. To help Kannadigas fight the onslaught of price rise and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare, the Indian National Congress Government in Karnataka will provide 200 units of electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka, the statement said.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24 and elections in the BJP-ruled state are likely to be held in late April or early May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

