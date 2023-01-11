Left Menu

Govt, opposition form integral part of legislature: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said both the government and the opposition form an integral part of the legislature and strong traditions are established with mutual harmony between the two. Both the government and opposition are an integral part of the legislature and strong traditions are established with mutual harmony between the two sides, he said.

11-01-2023
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said both the government and the opposition form an integral part of the legislature and strong traditions are established with mutual harmony between the two. Addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here, Gehlot said it is India's good fortune that it has parliamentary democracy.

Compared to many other countries, India has a strong parliamentary system. Both the government and opposition are an integral part of the legislature and strong traditions are established with mutual harmony between the two sides, he said. Emphasising on the significance of proper parliamentary conduct and rules and regulations of legislative institutions, Gehlot said it is the collective responsibility of all members to maintain decorum and dignity of the House.

Referring to the relationship between the judiciary and the legislature, Gehlot said it is essential for both the organs to work together.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh stressed on maintaining the high quality debates in legislatures.

Our legislatures have been the forum for best quality debates and it must be our endeavour to maintain that tradition and enhance it further, he said.

He said legislatures have played an important role in the positive transformation in society and suggested that everyone should work to ensure that the faith of the people, especially the youth, on democratic institutions does not waiver.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, delivered the vote of thanks. The Valedictory Session of the conference will be held on Thursday.

