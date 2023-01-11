Nassau County Republican leaders to call on Rep. Santos to resign -report
Republican Party leaders in Nassau County, New York, on Wednesday will call on newly-elected U.S. Representative George Santos to resign after revelations he fabricated much of his resume and life story during his campaign, Politico news outlet reported.
