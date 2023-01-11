Left Menu

Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan lashes out at ruling coalition leaders

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 22:37 IST
Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan lashes out at ruling coalition leaders

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling coalition leaders, saying these ''crooks'' led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have destroyed the country's economy and now they are begging from the world.

Khan's comments came two days after the international community at a donors’ conference - co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva on Monday - pledged more than USD 10 billion to help the cash-strapped country rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year's ravaging floods.

In a video address to his party's lawmakers, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman also talked about the progress of India and Bangladesh vis-a-viz Pakistan.

''Take an example of only IT sector…India's IT exports were USD 1 billion in 2000 and today they have crossed over USD 140 billion. And see where we are standing today. The two families - Sharifs and Zardaris - which remained in power for 35 years but they never paid attention to the exports,” Khan said.

Citing a video clip of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he reportedly made some comments about Pakistan, Khan said this has happened only because a 'bunch of crooks' has been imposed on us.

''These crooks, led by Shehbaz, have destroyed the country's economy and now they are begging from the world for the struggling economy,'' Khan said.

His comments also came ahead of Prime Minister Sharif's two-day trip to the UAE on January 12-13. Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has just concluded his week-long visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE - the two key supporters of Pakistan who come to its rescue when the chips are down.

Indirectly referring to the military establishment, Khan said his lawmakers and allied PML-Q are being forced to change their loyalty and join the PML-N of the Sharifs.

''I am told that a ‘red line’ has been drawn on me and my party and I cannot return to power. I want to tell those (establishment) that they are foolish and don’t know history, politics and the people of Pakistan. I will manage to erase that red line,'' he said.

''Today Pakistan has become a Banana Republic. Allah has made Jihad mandatory on us against these criminals in power. The moment we accept these criminals we will sign the death warrant of Pakistan,” Khan warned.

The powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

He had alleged that the no-confidence vote was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The US has denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023