Left Menu

Bill offers Netanyahu government more sway over Israeli court picks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to reorder the panel for selecting judges such that his hard-right government's sway over Supreme Court appointments would increase, according to draft legislation published on Wednesday. Netanyahu says he will preserve the judiciary's independence. The panel for selecting judges now comprises three Supreme court justices, two cabinet ministers, two parliamentarians and two lawyers.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 23:22 IST
Bill offers Netanyahu government more sway over Israeli court picks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to reorder the panel for selecting judges such that his hard-right government's sway over Supreme Court appointments would increase, according to draft legislation published on Wednesday. Judicial reforms sought by Netanyahu, whose nationalist-religious coalition was sworn in last month, have stirred worry within Israel and abroad for the country's democratic health. Netanyahu says he will preserve the judiciary's independence.

The panel for selecting judges now comprises three Supreme court justices, two cabinet ministers, two parliamentarians and two lawyers. At least a 7-2 vote is required to approve an appointment, a threshold designed to encourage compromise. Under the bill drawn up by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the panel would be expanded to 11 members - seven of them aligned with or brought in by the government, giving it a potential automatic majority.

The number of lawmakers on the panel would be expanded to three, with two of them from the governing coalition, and the number of participating cabinet ministers would also be expanded to three. Replacing the two lawyers would be two "public figures" selected by the justice minister - just one a lawyer. Levin's legislation would further rein in the Supreme Court by requiring a unanimous ruling to overturn basic laws - Israel's quasi-constitution - passed by parliament.

It would also remove "reasonableness" as a standard of review for Supreme Court rulings against government authorities. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023