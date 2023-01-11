Left Menu

DCW chief Maliwal asks police to file FIR in connection with 'lewd' comments against daughters of Dhoni, Kohli

Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you dont like a player, will you abuse his daughter Issuing notice to police to register FIR, she said in a tweet in Hindi.Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the ''lewd'' comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

''Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.

