Left Menu

Western Union resumes limited money transfers to Cuba

We are delighted to offer this critical connection once again for our customers. The test phase is being rolled out in select locations in Miami, and transfers can be sent to three government-operated banks in Cuba Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano SA and Banco de Credito y Comercio.Western Union said payments cannot be sent online, a widely used alternative, and money can only be transferred in dollars.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 12-01-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 01:48 IST
Western Union resumes limited money transfers to Cuba

Western Union said Wednesday it has resumed remittance services between the US and Cuba in a limited capacity after two years of the essential economic lifeline being severed.

The company stopped the money transfers in 2020 after then President Donald Trump tightened long-standing US on Cuba. The Biden administration has loosed a handful of the Trump-era restrictions, including remittance payments, but has still left many in place.

''The close connection between our US customers and their families living in Cuba, together with the role our services play in helping create better lives, are inextricably linked,'' said Gabriella Fitzgerald, president of Western Union North America. ''We are delighted to offer this critical connection once again for our customers.'' The test phase is being rolled out in select locations in Miami, and transfers can be sent to three government-operated banks in Cuba — Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano SA and Banco de Credito y Comercio.

Western Union said payments cannot be sent online, a widely used alternative, and money can only be transferred in dollars. Payments are also limited to USD 2,000 a day, and money must be picked up with a Cuban ID card, Fitzgerald said in a news release.

The reopening of remittance payments could offer Cuban families key economic support during a time of record economic crisis in the Caribbean nation, one of a number of factors fuelling a migratory exodus from the island.

The migration has put political pressure on the Biden administration as a record number of Cubans arrive to the US southern border, also prompting new dialogues with the Cuban government.

The suspension in remittance payments had added significant hurdles to the island's economic recovery efforts following the pandemic.

Cubans abroad would often have to resort to creative techniques to get money to relatives on the island, such as sending money through bitcoin trading apps or lugging large amounts of cash on flights back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023