Poll shows Lula with 51% approval after storming of Brasilia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rate was 51% in a survey by pollster AtlasIntel released on Wednesday, in line with his share of valid votes in the October election were he defeated rival Jair Bolsonaro. Lula's 11-day-old administration is still dealing with the fallout of Bolsonaro supporters rampaging through the capital on Sunday in an attempt to overthrow his government. Organizers are calling for fresh anti-government protests on Wednesday evening.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rate was 51% in a survey by pollster AtlasIntel released on Wednesday, in line with his share of valid votes in the October election were he defeated rival Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula's 11-day-old administration is still dealing with the fallout of Bolsonaro supporters rampaging through the capital on Sunday in an attempt to overthrow his government. Organizers are calling for fresh anti-government protests on Wednesday evening. Disapproval of Lula was at 42% in the Atlasintel poll, the first major opinion survey in the wake of Sunday's political violence.

His government was considered "good" or "great" by 41.3% of those surveyed, while 38.4% saw it as "bad" or "terrible." The survey was conducted online with 2,200 people between Jan. 10-11. It has a margin of error of two percentage points up or down.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

