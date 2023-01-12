Blinken says U.S. applauds Japan's decision to double defense spending

The United States applauded Japan's decision to double defense spending by 2027, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks later this week between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Speaking at a press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as well as Japanese foreign and defense ministers, Blinken also said the United States was set to sign a new agreement with Japan later this week on cooperation in space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)