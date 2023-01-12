Swami Vivekananda's life, teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

Spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

''My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals,'' the president tweeted.

