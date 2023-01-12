Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda's life, teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.Spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:22 IST
Swami Vivekananda's life, teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams: Prez Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

Spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

''My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals,'' the president tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023