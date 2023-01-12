PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda
12-01-2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said his great ideals and ideas will continue to guide the countrymen.
His life, patriotism, spiritualism and dedication will always inspire, Modi tweeted on the iconic spiritual figure's 160th birth anniversary.
Modi has often mentioned Vivekananda as a major influence on him.
He is also set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday to mark the day.
