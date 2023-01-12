Left Menu

Election Commission team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar reaches Tripura to review poll preparedness

A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reached the poll-bound state of Tripura on Wednesday to review elections preparedness.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:23 IST
Election Commission team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar reaches Tripura to review poll preparedness
ECI team lead by CEC Rajiv Kumar at MBB Airport (Photo Courtesy: CEO Tripura/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reached the poll-bound state of Tripura on Wednesday to review elections preparedness. The poll officers, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, EC Anup Chandra Pandey, and EC Arun Goel, reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.

"An ECI team led by CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar along with EC Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey and EC Sh. Arun Goel arrived at MBB airport, Agartala today to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura," the official Twitter handle of the Chief Election Officer read. Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections are slated to be held in March this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

