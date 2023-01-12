Left Menu

TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

A Trinamool Congress activist was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Ketugram in Purba Bardhaman district Thursday morning, ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal.A police officer said Dulal Sheikh, an active TMC worker in the area, was shot at point-blank range when he was sipping tea at a stall in Amgaria Bazar.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:21 IST
TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Trinamool Congress activist was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Ketugram in Purba Bardhaman district Thursday morning, ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal.

A police officer said Dulal Sheikh, an active TMC worker in the area, was shot at point-blank range when he was sipping tea at a stall in Amgaria Bazar. Sheikh (50) was rushed to a nearby health centre where he was declared brought dead, he said.

''My father had been threatened with dire consequences by some people who belong to a rival faction of TMC in the area. He was involved in the supply of sand and building materials," Sheikh's son said. TMC state vice president Joy Prakash Majumdar said ''Ahead of the panchayat polls, BJP and CPI(M) are hatching a conspiracy to eliminate influential TMC members in different areas. It has to be investigated to find out whether Sheikh was a victim of any such plan.'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, ''TMC factions are involved in brutal attacks against each other. They are turning West Bengal into killing fields.'' CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, ''TMC workers and leaders are now fighting over spoils from activities like sand mining, smuggling and supply of building materials. Such incidents will rise with polls drawing near."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023