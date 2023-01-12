Vivekananda's 161st birth anniversary observed with fanfare in Bengal

Colourful rallies were taken out across West Bengal and prayer sessions held at various centres of Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday.

At his birth place in north Kolkata, restored by RKM a few years ago, people were seen making a beeline to enter the museum housed inside to pay floral obeisance.

Several clubs and social organisations took out rallies and arranged cultural events on the occasion in different parts of Bengal. Men and women, donning traditional attire, walked the streets of Kolkata alongside colourful tableaus that displayed pictures of the spiritual genius.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the great monk on Facebook.

Sharing an image of Vivekananda with photos of Belur Math, Banerjee wrote one of his quotes to pay him tribute.

''God can be found in those who serve humanity, in different forms manifested before us,'' she wrote in Bengali.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted a video of his visit to Swamiji's ancestral home and described Vivekananda as ''the spiritual awakener of Modern India and a timeless youth icon who is revered the world over''.

''Vivekananda's teachings on Education, Nationalism and Spirituality would always remain relevant and inspire the Youth of India,'' he wrote on Twitter.

The ruling TMC pledged to uphold Vivekananda's teachings and follow his ideals.

''We remember the great spiritual leader and thinker Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. We pledge to uphold his teachings and walk on the path of service to the human kind,'' the party tweeted.

Giving a political twist to the occasion, Adhikari later said that the TMC-run government has ''failed to fulfil Swamiji's vision to empower the youth''.

''Youth of Bengal are forced to leave the state for job. There are no employment opportunities for them. The education system is in a shambles. This is not the Bengal Swamiji had dreamed about,'' he told reporters.

Sharply reacting to his assertion, West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sashi Panja stated that the BJP is ''spreading toxicity on a pious day''.

''We don't want to stoop so low and indulge in political mudslinging on such an occasion. What the BJP has claimed about our employment scenario is wrong. The situation here is far better than BJP-ruled states,'' Panja added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)