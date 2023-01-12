Left Menu

AAP's bank accounts should be seized, leaders' properties attached: BJP after DIP notice

Aam Aadmi Partys bank accounts should be seized and properties of its leaders who allegedly used government funds for their publicity, should be attached, BJP said on Thursday. He alleged that the money which was supposed to be used for the development of the poor, has been used to advertise AAP leaders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:13 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's bank accounts should be seized and properties of its leaders who allegedly used government funds for their publicity, should be attached, BJP said on Thursday. A notice was issued to AAP to pay Rs 163.62 crore for its political advertisements allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements. ''AAP publicised their party and their leaders with government funds and now that they have been asked to reimburse it, they are agitated.

''The BJP demands that AAP's bank account should be seized and the money should be recovered from the bank accounts of the AAP leaders who used the funds for their publicity,'' BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said. He alleged that the money which was supposed to be used for the development of the poor, has been used to advertise AAP leaders. ''The AAP wasted the taxpayers' money. The fund which was supposed to be used for development of the poor, has been used for the publicity of the party and their leaders. They also tried seeking stay on this recovery order but the High Court did not entertain them,'' he alleged. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of wielding unconstitutional control over officials in the national capital to target the city government and its ministers.

