Left Menu

Congress Chief remembers Swami Vivekananda, extends greetings to nation

Swami Vivekananda believed in Bharat Jodo, said Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:04 IST
Congress Chief remembers Swami Vivekananda, extends greetings to nation
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling upon the people to "break the barriers of - religion, caste, language, ethnicity, colour, creed or gender" Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid tribute to philosopher Swami Vivekananda. "He believed in India's intrinsic value of unity," Kharge said.

Extending a greeting on National Youth Day he said the young people are vying for change and their aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress can be achieved only if the society is in harmony. "We extend our warmest greetings on National Youth Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of one of India's greatest philosophers -- Swami Vivekananda, who believed in India's intrinsic value of unity - 'Bharat Jodo'," he said in a tweet.

In his message to fellow citizens, especially the youth, Kharge said on the behalf of the Indian National Congress, "I extend you the warmest greetings on National Youth Day". "Swami ji believed in India's intrinsic values of 'Bharat Jodo', which is clearly enunciated by his historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, excerpts of which I want to recall today."

"Swami ji said 'Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilisation, and sent whole nations to despair," he said. The Congress chief said as crores of our people, aspire and dream about unifying India and fighting prejudices and hate, Swami ji's message remains the guiding light for all of us, especially our youth.

Noting that India is home to a fifth of the world's youth population, he said India's youth is vying for change, dreaming about a better and secured life. "They aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress. We know that this can only be possible if we break the barriers of - religion, caste, language, ethnicity, colour, creed or gender."

"Only a society living in harmony can achieve this. So let us join hands to usher this change. Like Swami Vivekananda ji said - "Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023