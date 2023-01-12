Left Menu

Rajasthan CM reiterates suggestion to implement Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme across country

The Centre should also take the initiative to make a social security act and implement the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, Gehlot said at the closing ceremony of the All India Presiding Officers Conference at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:27 IST
Rajasthan CM reiterates suggestion to implement Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme across country
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reiterated that the state government's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme should be implemented across India. The Centre should also take the initiative to make a social security act and implement the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, Gehlot said at the closing ceremony of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here. Claiming that he had already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said he was reiterating that his government's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme should be implemented in the whole country.

As part of the scheme, the Rajasthan government provides health insurance of Rs 10 lakh and also bears the expense for organ transplants. Treatments in in- and out-patient departments at government hospitals are also free, he said.

Laying stress on the need for social security for the needy, he said the Centre should make a social security act. ''Social security should be compulsory. It is the responsibility of the government to look after the needy families,'' he said. The chief minister added that Rajasthan was providing social security to one crore people, including the elderly, widows and single women. Adding that Rajasthan had revived the Old Pension Scheme for state government employees on humanitarian grounds, he said the move was criticised but the decision was taken after doing all the calculations. The Old Pension Scheme should also be implemented across India, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023