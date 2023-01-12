Left Menu

KCR makes veiled attack on BJP, deplores religious fanaticism, divisiveness

In a veiled attack on the BJP, ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Thursday said stoking religious and caste fanaticism and divisiveness in society would lead to undesirable circumstances and a Taliban-like situation. Rao, who addressed a public meeting after inaugurating an integrated district Collectorate at Mahabubabad, said peace, tolerance and wishing for the welfare of all are important if society is to make great progress.If religious and caste fanaticism are promoted, people are divided, such are the policies followed, it will become like hell.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:03 IST
KCR makes veiled attack on BJP, deplores religious fanaticism, divisiveness
Telangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a veiled attack on the BJP, ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Thursday said stoking religious and caste fanaticism and divisiveness in society would lead to undesirable circumstances and a ''Taliban-like situation.'' Rao, who addressed a public meeting after inaugurating an integrated district Collectorate at Mahabubabad, said peace, tolerance and wishing for the welfare of all are important if society is to make great progress.

''If religious and caste fanaticism are promoted, people are divided, such are the policies followed, it will become like hell. It will become like a Taliban-like affair, like Afghanistan, and lead to a terrible situation. Due to this hatred, circumstances in which the country's lifeline itself would get burnt would arise. So, especially, youth should be alert,'' he said.

Saying that the country and State can achieve progress only if there is a progressive-minded and ''impartial'' government at the Centre, he said he favoured Telangana showing the way forward to the entire country in future politics.

He alleged that the GSDP of Telangana did not grow as it should have as the incumbent government at the Centre failed to perform on par with the State government.

The GSDP of Telangana was Rs 5 lakh crore at the time of State formation in 2014 and it rose to Rs 11.50 lakh crore today, Rao said.

''Due to the Centre's inefficient policies, Telangana alone lost Rs 3 lakh crore,'' he said. These figures are given by economists, RBI and CAG, he claimed.

The GSDP should have been Rs 14.50 lakh crore, but it stood at Rs 11.50 lakh crore due to the Centre's policies, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023