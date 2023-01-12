Left Menu

PM accepts garland offered by boy after breaking barricade at Hubbali roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted a garland offered by a boy who apparently broke through the barricade and rushed towards his car as he held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:10 IST
PM accepts garland offered by boy after breaking barricade at Hubbali roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted a garland offered by a boy who apparently broke through the barricade and rushed towards his car as he held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here. Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up both sides of the road as he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car door but could not reach out to the boy. Security officials accompanying him on the road got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car.

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him him away.

Along the route, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023