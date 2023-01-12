Maha CM to curtail Davos stay for attending PM's functions; Raut says he is more worried about BMC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will cut short his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Mumbai on January 19, a close aide of Shinde said on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his visit to Davos as he would be overseeing preparations for the Prime Minister's events, he added.

Reacting to Shinde and Fadnavis changing their Davos plans, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the government was more worried about the civic elections in Mumbai than it was about bringing investments.

"CM Shinde will visit Davos and participate in the World Economic Forum on January 16,'' his close aide said.

The WEF annual meeting is scheduled from January 16 to 20.

"The CM will return on the night of January 18. He will be present for all the events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the next day," the aide added.

Earlier, Shinde and Fadnavis had scheduled a long stay at Davos, but after Prime Minister's plan was finalised, it was decided that only chief minister Shinde will attend the WEF, he said.

Modi will be visiting Mumbai for the first time after the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP and formed a government. ''They are not at all serious about it (bringing investments to the state),'' Sanjay Raut told reporters elsewhere.

''Almost all chief ministers and their delegations are going to Davos. Even Gujarat chief minister is going,'' said the Rajya Sabha member.

''But the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister are more concerned about BMC elections than about investments,'' he added.

Elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body, are due since last year.

The Maharashtra government could ask the prime minister to reschedule his visit for the inauguration of projects in Mumbai as the dates of the Davos meet can not be changed, Raut further said.

''They want to show that the Centre is doing everything (in Mumbai). But the public knows everything,'' Raut added.

Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT), said the chief minister should tell the people how much investment he will bring from Davos.

