World News Roundup: How India's ruling party is tightening its grip on Kashmir; Ukraine says it is holding out despite intense battles in Soleda and more

How India's ruling party is tightening its grip on Kashmir

For the first time in her life, Asha, a street cleaner in the Indian city of Jammu, will be allowed to vote in upcoming local elections. And she's in no doubt who will get her ballot. Asha plans to reward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for scrapping policies in place for decades that denied her and a million more people in the region of Jammu and Kashmir many of the same rights as other Indians.

Ukraine says it is holding out despite intense battles in Soledar

Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were still holding out despite heavy fighting on a battlefield covered with bodies in a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine, where Russian mercenaries have claimed Moscow's first significant gain in half a year. The ultra-nationalist Russian mercenary group Wagner, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin outside the normal chain of military command, has claimed to have taken Soledar after days of intense fighting that left it strewn with Ukrainian dead.

Explainer-Peru protests: What is behind the violence?

At least 40 people have died in clashes between Peruvian security forces and protesters in the Andean country's worst outbreak of violence in over 20 years, as demonstrators call for systemic political changes and accountability for the deaths. WHAT SPARKED THE PROTESTS?

King Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book

King Charles made his first public appearance on Thursday since the release of his son Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and accompanying TV interviews in which he made a series of accusations against the British royal family. In his book "Spare", Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort. The book also delivered numerous other revelations, including that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument.

Scale of alleged torture, detentions by Russian forces in Kherson emerges

Oksana Minenko, a 44-year-old accountant who lives in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, said she was repeatedly detained and tortured by occupying Russian forces. Her husband, a Ukrainian soldier, died defending Kherson's Antonivskyi bridge on the first day of full-scale war, she said. During several interrogations in the spring, Russian forces submerged her hands in boiling water, pulled out her fingernails and beat her in the face with rifle butts so badly she needed plastic surgery, according to Minenko.

Chinese fret over elderly as WHO warns of holiday COVID surge

People in China worried on Thursday about spreading COVID-19 to aged relatives as they planned returns to their home towns for holidays that the World Health Organization warns could inflame a raging outbreak. The Lunar New Year holiday, which officially starts on Jan. 21, comes after China last month abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that prompted widespread frustration and boiled over into historic protests.

Airlines expect U.S. operations to rebound on Thursday as FAA investigates outage

U.S. airlines said they expect operations to return to normal on Thursday, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambles to pinpoint the cause of a computer outage that grounded flights nationally and to prevent it from happening again. 511 U.S. flights, however, were delayed and 63 were canceled as of Thursday early morning, according to FlightAware.

Factbox-Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov and why was he appointed?

President Vladimir Putin's defence minister has appointed Russia's most senior general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, 67, to lead its war in Ukraine, the most dramatic in a series of senior command changes since Russia invaded in February. CRITICISM

Exclusive-U.S. and Brazil lawmakers seek to cooperate on investigation of Brasilia riots

U.S. and Brazilian lawmakers are looking for ways to cooperate on an investigation into violent protests that rampaged through Brasilia this weekend, sharing lessons from inquiries into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, people familiar with the talks said. The initial discussions occurred as more than 70 lawmakers in the two countries signed a joint statement denouncing "anti-democratic" forces trying to overturn recent elections in their nations with political violence.

Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist

Iranian state media published a video on Thursday in which British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, sentenced to death for spying, said he played a role in the 2020 assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist. In a separate audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, Akbari said he was tortured in detention over months to confess to crimes he had not committed.

