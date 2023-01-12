Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra governors must follow Vice President Dhankhar's advice: NCP

Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday said governors of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu should heed the advice of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and conform to the highest standards of their constitutional post.

''The Hon'ble Governors must practise what the Vice President of India and Lok Sabha Speaker are advising,'' Clyde Crasto, NCP national spokesperson, said.

Crasto said if constitutional institutions should refrain from activism, stick to their responsibilities and remain confined to their respective domains, as desired by the vice president, then so should the governors.

Citing media reports, he said the vice president had said all constitutional institutions are required to remain confined to their respective domains and conform to the highest standards of propriety and decorum.

The NCP spokesman also recalled that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said constitutional bodies should refrain from activism and stick to their responsibilities.

''These statements by them should also be applicable to the constitutional position of a governor,'' Crasto said.

There are many cases when the governors have shown signs of getting out of their domain and not sticking to their responsibilities, he said. Crasto said two governors that come to mind are Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was at constant loggerheads with the MVA government and lately Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi who did not follow the path of his constitutional position.

''Therefore, to maintain the dignity and sanctity of a constitutional position, all Hon'ble Governors must follow and practise what the Vice President of India and Lok Sabha Speaker are advising,'' the NCP spokesman said.

