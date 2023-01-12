Left Menu

2 TMC MLAs in Meghalaya join ruling NPP

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:40 IST
2 TMC MLAs in Meghalaya join ruling NPP
  • Country:
  • India

Two MLAs of the TMC in Meghalaya joined the ruling NPP on Thursday, in a blow to the opposition party ahead of the assembly elections.

Marthon Sangma, the MLA of Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills district, and Jimmy D Sangma, who represented Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district, resigned from the assembly before switching over to the ruling camp.

Both of them won the last assembly election as Congress candidates but were among the 12 MLAs who joined the TMC last year, making it the main opposition party in the state overnight.

Himalaya M Shangpliang, the TMC MLA of Mawsynram, joined the BJP in December. With two more MLAs leaving the TMC, the party's strength in the 60-member House went down to nine.

Welcoming the two MLAs, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told PTI, ''Their joining is an indication of our growth story. We will continue to work for a better Meghalaya.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023