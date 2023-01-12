All leaders on same page to strengthen Congress in T'gana: Manikrao Thakre

Against the backdrop of internal bickering in Telangana Congress, the newly appointed AICC in-charge of party affairs of the State Manikrao Thakre on Thursday said all senior leaders are on the same page to strengthen the party and that there is no crisis.

''Now, there are no internal issues. There is no fight...the whole thing has been (addressed). Everyone has said they will unitedly work to strengthen Congress and there is no crisis,'' Thakre, told reporters.

Thakre said all the State leaders are in agreement on working unitedly for the Congress.

Thakre arrived here on Wednesday on his maiden visit to Telangana after being appointed as the AICC in-charge for Telangana. He held a series of meetings with a number of senior leaders as he began the mission to shore up the party's fortune against the backdrop of electoral setbacks and recent disunity in the party unit.

''I met and held meetings with senior leaders. One thing I want to tell is that everyone agreed to work unitedly. And all of them said they will work unitedly to strengthen Congress and for successful conduct of programmes assigned by the AICC,'' he said.

On the series of meetings, Thakre said the leaders gave their suggestions on how to proceed forward. He further expressed confidence that the party would be successful in the (Assembly) elections in Telangana to be held in December this year.

Thakre said he would again be visiting Telangana on January 20. He spoke on the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, an extension of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Thakre was on January 4 appointed as AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana in the place of Manickam Tagore. Tagore, a Lok Sabha member, was appointed as AICC in-charge of Goa. The shifting of Tagore from Telangana to Goa came against the backdrop of internal bickering in the Telangana Congress playing out in the open with some senior leaders alleging that those who recently joined the party got prominence at the cost of ''original leaders and activists.'' Senior AICC leader Digvijaya Singh visited the State last month and held consultations with party leaders to resolve the issue.

