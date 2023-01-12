Left Menu

All leaders on same page to strengthen Congress in T'gana: Manikrao Thakre

Against the backdrop of internal bickering in Telangana Congress, the newly appointed AICC in-charge of party affairs of the State Manikrao Thakre on Thursday said all senior leaders are on the same page to strengthen the party and that there is no crisis.Now, there are no internal issues.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:05 IST
All leaders on same page to strengthen Congress in T'gana: Manikrao Thakre
  • Country:
  • India

Against the backdrop of internal bickering in Telangana Congress, the newly appointed AICC in-charge of party affairs of the State Manikrao Thakre on Thursday said all senior leaders are on the same page to strengthen the party and that there is no crisis.

''Now, there are no internal issues. There is no fight...the whole thing has been (addressed). Everyone has said they will unitedly work to strengthen Congress and there is no crisis,'' Thakre, told reporters.

Thakre said all the State leaders are in agreement on working unitedly for the Congress.

Thakre arrived here on Wednesday on his maiden visit to Telangana after being appointed as the AICC in-charge for Telangana. He held a series of meetings with a number of senior leaders as he began the mission to shore up the party's fortune against the backdrop of electoral setbacks and recent disunity in the party unit.

''I met and held meetings with senior leaders. One thing I want to tell is that everyone agreed to work unitedly. And all of them said they will work unitedly to strengthen Congress and for successful conduct of programmes assigned by the AICC,'' he said.

On the series of meetings, Thakre said the leaders gave their suggestions on how to proceed forward. He further expressed confidence that the party would be successful in the (Assembly) elections in Telangana to be held in December this year.

Thakre said he would again be visiting Telangana on January 20. He spoke on the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, an extension of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Thakre was on January 4 appointed as AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana in the place of Manickam Tagore. Tagore, a Lok Sabha member, was appointed as AICC in-charge of Goa. The shifting of Tagore from Telangana to Goa came against the backdrop of internal bickering in the Telangana Congress playing out in the open with some senior leaders alleging that those who recently joined the party got prominence at the cost of ''original leaders and activists.'' Senior AICC leader Digvijaya Singh visited the State last month and held consultations with party leaders to resolve the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023