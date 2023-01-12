Calling Assembly session without proroguing House threat to democratic system: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday highlighted the importance of formal prorogation of Legislative Assemblies, saying the practice of calling a session without proroguing the House is a threat to democratic system.

The governor was speaking at the closing ceremony of the All-India Presiding Officers' Conference in the Rajasthan assembly.

''Assembly session is called thrice a year, Budget Session, Monsoon Session, and Winter Session. Sometimes special sessions can also be called but I felt here that the session is not prorogued. This tradition is not good for a democratic system,” he said.

Due to this, MLAs do not get an additional opportunity to ask questions, he said.

''Therefore, the session should be prorogued and a new session should be called,” Mishra said.

The opposition BJP had targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over calling the Assembly session in September last year without proroguing the previous session.

The governor, however, did not mention any such occasion in his address.

It is often alleged that the governor is delaying a bill but it should be understood that the governor has to go through various aspects and when the bill is found to be prudent and complete, the assent is accorded, he said.

Majority should not be the only reason to pass a bill, but aspects like its impact on the public should also be considered, he added.

Expressing concern over the low number of sittings in the Vidhan Sabha, the governor said the members should effectively discuss the issues related to the public in the House with full preparation.

He also emphasised on promoting the Private Member's Bill.

The governor said a system should be developed to provide research material related to major decisions related to parliamentary proceedings in the Houses.

