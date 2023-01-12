Left Menu

North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says

Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

Ebrard was speaking about the outcome of meetings this week in Mexico City between U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

