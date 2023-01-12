Council polls: Cong nominee opts out of race; son in fray as independent, BJP hints at support

In an embarrassment for the Congress ahead of biennial polls to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, official party candidate Sudhir Tambe on Thursday announced withdrawal from the race and said his son will be in the fray from the constituency currently represented by him.

Elections to graduates and teachers constituencies of the Council will be held on January 30 and Thursday was the last day for filing nominations.

Sudhir Tambe, brother-in-law of former state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, has been representing the Nashik Division Graduates' constituency in the Upper House of the legislature for the last three terms (18 years) and was renominated by the party from the seat for a fresh term. Thorat, an ex-minister, is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Announcing the withdrawal of his candidature, the senior Tambe said his son Satyajit, who is the state Youth Congress president, will contest the polls as the party has decided to promote youths in politics.

However, on Thursday Satyajit Tambe filed his nomination as an independent and asserted he was still associated with the Congress even as he sought support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is part of the Eknath Shinde-led coalition government in the state.

“Youths have been leading in various sectors and hence the party has decided to field a youth like Satyajit Tambe from the Nashik Graduates' constituency. Technical problem is that the party had given the 'AB' (nomination) form in my name, but we had already communicated to the leadership that Satyajit would be contesting the polls,” said the outgoing legislator.

The AB form indicates a party's official nominee in an election.

“The party leadership was communicated well in advance about my decision (to not contest polls). We have taken this decision in good faith. He (Satyajit Tambe) will contest as a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),” claimed Sudhir Tambe.

The MVA is the Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Speaking to reporters, Satyajit Tambe said, “You all know that state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (a BJP leader) has a lot of affection for me. I wish the BJP votes for me in the elections.” “My father Sudhir Tambe has worked tirelessly for many years to protect the interests of teachers and graduates in the Nashik division. I wish to carry forward his work if I get a chance to become a member of the Legislative Council,” he said.

Asked whether he intends to meet any state Congress leader ahead of voting, he replied in the negative.

“I do not see any need to meet Congress leaders when I am still a part of the same party. My expectation is that the BJP, too, should vote for me in the elections (besides MVA allies),'' said Satyajit Tambe.

Reacting to the development, state Congress president Nana Patole said he will try to find out why Sudhir Tambe did not fill the AB form, while MPCC general secretary Vinayak Deshmukh maintained the senior legislator's action violated party discipline and sought a probe into the entire episode.

Talking to PTI, Deshmukh said, ''I have spoken to the state Congress president (Patole) and former CMs Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan. Sudhir Tambe, a three-time MLC, was the group leader of the party in the Council and basic protocol is expected from him. The party has no problem if Satyajit Tambe contests, but it should have been on a Congress ticket. Now, the party has no candidate on a seat it has represented for three terms.'' Deshmukh, who hails from Ahmednagar district - which falls under the Nashik division - slammed Sudhir Tambe.

''What Sudhir Tambe has done is a clear violation of party discipline and invites disciplinary action. I have demanded an inquiry into the entire episode and action against the guilty,'' he said . The state BJP said it may consider supporting the junior Tambe.

Responding to a query, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “If Tambe approaches us and seeks our support, we can consider it. The BJP is trying to strengthen its base in all parts of the state. We do not have a strong face in the Nashik division, hence we may extend our support to him.” “In politics, one plus one need not have to be two, but it can be 11,” the BJP leader quipped without elaborating.

The term of five members of the Legislative Council -- two from Graduates' and three from Teachers' constituencies -- is ending on February 7. Biennial polls to fill the soon to be vacant seats will take place on January 30, while votes will be counted on February 2.

Teachers and graduates enrolled as electors are eligible to vote in these elections.

