Left Menu

President of BJP-ruled Daman district panchayat arrested in extortion case

The administration has also initiated the process to expel Navin Patel as president and a member of the district panchayat, official sources said.A local scrap dealer had approached Kadaiya police station accusing Navin and Ashok Patel of extorting money for allowing him to carry on his business.He started his scrap trading business in partnership with a Vapi-based person some time back.

PTI | Daman | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:41 IST
President of BJP-ruled Daman district panchayat arrested in extortion case
  • Country:
  • India

President of the BJP-ruled Daman district panchayat in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was arrested in an alleged extortion case on Thursday, police said. Based on a complaint filed by a scrap dealer, police arrested BJP leader Navin Patel and his younger brother Ashok Patel, said Daman Superintendent of Police Amit Sharma.

They were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till January 16, he said. The administration has also initiated the process to expel Navin Patel as president and a member of the district panchayat, official sources said.

A local scrap dealer had approached Kadaiya police station accusing Navin and Ashok Patel of extorting money for allowing him to carry on his business.

''He started his scrap trading business in partnership with a Vapi-based person some time back. Three months ago, Navin Patel and his brother threatened him and said he would have to pay money every month if he wanted to do business. Out of fear, he initially gave them money but later decided to approach police,'' SP Sharma told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023