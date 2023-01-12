President of BJP-ruled Daman district panchayat arrested in extortion case

President of the BJP-ruled Daman district panchayat in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was arrested in an alleged extortion case on Thursday, police said. Based on a complaint filed by a scrap dealer, police arrested BJP leader Navin Patel and his younger brother Ashok Patel, said Daman Superintendent of Police Amit Sharma.

They were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till January 16, he said. The administration has also initiated the process to expel Navin Patel as president and a member of the district panchayat, official sources said.

A local scrap dealer had approached Kadaiya police station accusing Navin and Ashok Patel of extorting money for allowing him to carry on his business.

''He started his scrap trading business in partnership with a Vapi-based person some time back. Three months ago, Navin Patel and his brother threatened him and said he would have to pay money every month if he wanted to do business. Out of fear, he initially gave them money but later decided to approach police,'' SP Sharma told reporters.

