Left Menu

From BJP meetings to Lok Sabha Pravas, Nadda has a busy January

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is all set to have a hectic start to 2023 as he braces to hold a series of party meetings besides visiting poll-bound states and Lok Sabha Pravas.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:42 IST
From BJP meetings to Lok Sabha Pravas, Nadda has a busy January
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is all set to have a hectic start to 2023 with a series of party meetings, visits to poll-bound states and Lok Sabha Pravas.

"It is not easy to be the president of the world's largest party and our leaders like Nadda ji are an inspiration," a top BJP office bearer told ANI. Nadda who is all set to get his presidency term extended next week at the party's national executive meeting has been busy all along.

"Just this week, Nadda held a meeting with leaders for the Lok Sabha Pravas. Following this, he held a day-long meeting with the party General Secretary and also held a meeting on "know your BJP campaign"...Today our president held a rally in poll-bound Tripura. Apart from that there are multiple meetings he holds with the party leaders that many are unaware of. That's the kind of efforts that are put in," a national general secretary said. The coming few days are vital for the saffron party which will be holding its National Executive meeting in the national capital. Nadda will be chairing the meeting of the national office bearers. He will conclude this meeting with his address. He will also be sharing the dais with PM Modi at the executive meeting.

Late in December last year, Nadda had launched 2.0 of the BJP Lok Sabha Pravas campaign. As part of the BJP's focus on weak Lok Sabha seats, the party's national president JP Nadda went on a tour of two days to two states, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. He has so far has travelled to Maharashtra and Bihar.

The BJP had focused on 144 weak Lok Sabha seats initially ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. That has now been expanded to 160 seats. The additional seats are from Maharashtra, Bihar and Bengal. "On January 19, the BJP president will travel to Bengal and on 20th January to Uttar Pradesh under his Lok Sabha Pravas. By mid this year, Nadda would've covered most of the 80 odd Lok Sabha weak seats assigned for his visit," top BJP sources said.

62-year-old JP Nadda who has held multiple organisation portfolios with the saffron party was made the party's national president in January 2020 taking over from Amit Shah. Nadda was made working president of the party in June 2019. From 2014 to 2019 Nadda was the Union Health Minister in the first term of the Modi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023