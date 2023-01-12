Mexico energy dispute not discussed at North America summit, Lopez Obrador says
The leaders of North America did not discuss an ongoing dispute over Mexico's energy policies during a summit in Mexico City this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
"We did not discuss that," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, noting that the dispute had its own resolution mechanism under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.
Washington and Ottawa in July launched dispute settlement proceedings under USMCA against Lopez Obrador's drive to give priority to Mexico's state-run energy companies, arguing the policy discriminates against private U.S. and Canadian firms.
