Brazil's Lula policies in place within 100 days, reassures markets
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:54 IST
Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday at a meeting with journalists that he plans to have policies ready within 100 days so the country "runs at normal speed" again and markets should not worry about the Workers Party government in place.
Lula also spoke commented on Sunday's attacks, saying "what happened was a huge warning, we won the election but fanatic Bolsonaro supporters are very dangerous."
"Going forward we will be tougher and even more cautious," he said.
