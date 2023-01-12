'Talks are underway,' says Congress, day after CPI(M)'s offer in Tripura

Left Menu

The Congress on Thursday said it was working in Tripura to take on board the parties that believe in Constitution in letter and spirit, and talks in this regard were underway.The statement by senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik came a day after CPIM secretary-general Sitaram Yechury said his party was ready for an electoral understanding with the Congress and Tipra Motha in the state.Wasnik, the Congresss general secretary, arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the partys preparedness for the assembly elections.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:21 IST
The Congress on Thursday said it was working in Tripura to take on board the parties that believe in Constitution in letter and spirit, and talks in this regard were underway.

The statement by senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik came a day after CPI(M) secretary-general Sitaram Yechury said his party was ready for an electoral ''understanding'' with the Congress and Tipra Motha in the state.

Wasnik, the Congress's general secretary, arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the party's preparedness for the assembly elections. He held a series of meetings with senior leaders of the party and its frontal organisations.

''We are ready to work with those parties who believe in Constitution of India in letter and spirit. Talks are underway, but I can't divulge what has been discussed until it gets shape,'' he said at a press conference.

The Congress will be able to present a combination, which the people will back, he added, refusing to share further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

