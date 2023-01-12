TN Guv Ravi likely to call on PM Modi
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is likely to visit President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, official sources said.
Ravi is scheduled to take a morning flight to Delhi on January 13 from here and he is expected to call on Murmu, Modi and Shah, days after he walked out of the Assembly when a resolution was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin to urge Speaker M Appavu to record only portions of his address approved by the Cabinet. Amidst the intense tussle between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Governor Ravi, the state government on Thursday apprised Murmu over the issue and submitted a memorandum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- Amit Shah
- Cabinet
- Modi
- Home
- M K Stalin
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- Delhi
- M Appavu
- Murmu
- Shah
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Delhi LG VK Saxena transfers IAS officer after night shelters found overcrowded with lack of toilet facilities
Severe cold wave conditions persist in Delhi
Mandaviya visits Delhi Safdarjung Hospital to review mock drill for hospital infrastructure readiness for COVID management
MCD receives three nominations for post of Delhi mayor
2022: Gruesome killings, cyber crimes keep Delhi Police on toes