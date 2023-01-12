Maha: BJP wants to give tickets to youngsters in local body polls, says Latur MLA Nilangekar

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar on Thursday said functionaries below the age of 35 must prepare to fight civic polls as the party wants to field youth.

The MLA from Nilanga in Latur and former state minister was speaking at a 'yuva morcha' of the BJP here.

The party wants to give 80 per cent tickets in local body polls to youngsters, he claimed.

He also refuted speculation here that Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh may join the BJP.

Without taking anyone's name, Nilangekar said the BJP will not allow a ''prince'' to join as it wanted common citizens to come into the party fold.

Deshmukh is the son of former chief minister and Congress stalwart late Vilasrao Deshmukh. He is three-time MLA from Latur city and was minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)