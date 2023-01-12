Left Menu

Former Nebraska Governor Ricketts to become U.S. senator

Ricketts, 58, served two terms as Nebraska's governor, wrapping up his second term last week. Twice elected to the U.S. Senate, Sasse resigned earlier in January to become president of the University of Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:45 IST
Former Nebraska Governor Ricketts to become U.S. senator

Nebraska's former Republican Governor Pete Ricketts is due to become a U.S. senator after being appointed on Thursday to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

In an anticipated move, Nebraska's Republican Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of his predecessor at the state Capitol on Thursday morning. Ricketts, 58, served two terms as Nebraska's governor, wrapping up his second term last week.

Twice elected to the U.S. Senate, Sasse resigned earlier in January to become president of the University of Florida. The senator was one of seven Republican senators who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump. Ricketts' appointment will not alter the balance of power in the Senate. He would need to win a special election in 2024 to serve the remaining two years of the current term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023