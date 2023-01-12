Meghalaya's ruling NPP announces 58 candidates for assembly polls

The ruling NPP in Meghalaya on Thursday announced a list of 58 candidates for elections to the 60-member assembly in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be fighting the elections from South Tura in West Garo Hills district, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong will contest from Pynursla in East Khasi Hills district.

Industries Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar is the candidate from Nartiang in West Jaintia Hills district and Transport Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare will fight the elections from Nongkrem in East Khasi Hills district.

Addressing a rally at the Polo Grounds here, the chief minister said that several MLAs from different parties have joined the NPP over the last five years, which demonstrates that the it ''is growing stronger''.

The NPP has given nomination to at least 10 MLAs who have switched sides ahead of the elections. Among them are former Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh (Laitumkhrah) and Mohindro Rapsang (West Shillong), former PDF MLA Hamletson Dohling (Mylliem) and former HSPDP MLA Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong).

''These MLAs have not joined NPP for political gains but for the greater cause of serving the people of the state,'' Sangma asserted.

The party has not announced any candidate for the Mairan seat in Eastern West Khasi Hills district and the South Shillong constituency.

At the rally, the chief minister also released a booklet, titled 'Promises Delivered', outlining the promises his party made ahead of the 2018 elections and the work it has done to achieve those in the last five years.

''The NPP-led government has done more development in Meghalaya in the last five years than what was done in the 50 years of its statehood,'' he said.

''If there is any political party that will ever find a solution to the inter-state border issue, it is the NPP. I can assure you that if we are given the opportunity in 2023, we will resolve the border issue so that the people of the state can live in peace,'' he added.

The NPP won 19 seats in the last elections and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP to deny the Congress another term in the state. However, Sangma decided to go solo again in this election.

Its main contender in the state is the former CM Mukul Sangma-led TMC. Sangma along with 11 other MLAs of the Congress switched sides to join the TMC last year, making it the main opposition party in the state overnight.

Congress was the single-largest party after the 2018 elections, in which it won 21 seats.

Urging the people of the state to vote for a full-majority government, he said this year will lay the foundation for the next 50 years of Meghalaya and a strong government will ensure that the dreams and aspirations of the people are taken forward.

''I am sure that people will repose their faith in NPP once again to fulfil their dream for a new Meghalaya,'' he said.

''Nobody can look down on us and say that we are a small state. We will ensure that we become the model state and tell our positive stories to the rest of the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)