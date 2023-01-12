Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula predicts fast start as political upheaval continues

Mexico says North America aims for fewer imports from Asia MEXICO CITY - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:03 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula predicts fast start as political upheaval continues

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's Lula predicts policies in place within 100 days

BRASILIA - Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that he plans to have policies ready within 100 days so the country "runs at normal speed" again and told financial markets they should not worry about his Workers Party-led government. Addressing Sunday's storming of government buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula told reporters that "what happened was a huge warning, we won the election but fanatic Bolsonaro supporters are very dangerous."

U.S., Brazil lawmakers cooperate on Brasilia riots inquiry WASHINGTON/BRASILIA - U.S. and Brazilian lawmakers are looking for ways to cooperate on an investigation into violent protests that rampaged through Brasilia this weekend, sharing lessons from inquiries into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, people familiar with the talks said.

The initial discussions occurred as more than 70 lawmakers in the two countries signed a joint statement denouncing "anti-democratic" forces trying to overturn recent elections in their nations with political violence. Mexico says North America aims for fewer imports from Asia

MEXICO CITY - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. He did not say how quickly the region planned to achieve the target. (Compiled by Natalia Siniawski, editing by Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023