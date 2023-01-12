LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula predicts fast start as political upheaval continues

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's Lula predicts policies in place within 100 days

BRASILIA - Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that he plans to have policies ready within 100 days so the country "runs at normal speed" again and told financial markets they should not worry about his Workers Party-led government. Addressing Sunday's storming of government buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula told reporters that "what happened was a huge warning, we won the election but fanatic Bolsonaro supporters are very dangerous."

U.S., Brazil lawmakers cooperate on Brasilia riots inquiry WASHINGTON/BRASILIA - U.S. and Brazilian lawmakers are looking for ways to cooperate on an investigation into violent protests that rampaged through Brasilia this weekend, sharing lessons from inquiries into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, people familiar with the talks said.

The initial discussions occurred as more than 70 lawmakers in the two countries signed a joint statement denouncing "anti-democratic" forces trying to overturn recent elections in their nations with political violence. Mexico says North America aims for fewer imports from Asia

MEXICO CITY - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. He did not say how quickly the region planned to achieve the target. (Compiled by Natalia Siniawski, editing by Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)