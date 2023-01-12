Left Menu

India condemns Wednesday's terror attack in Kabul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:11 IST
India condemns Wednesday's terror attack in Kabul
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly terror attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul that claimed the lives of several innocent people.

The attack took place on Wednesday. Afghanistan's Tolo news reported that five people were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

''India strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, which has claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and injured many,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

''We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023