India condemns Wednesday's terror attack in Kabul
India on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly terror attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul that claimed the lives of several innocent people.
The attack took place on Wednesday. Afghanistan's Tolo news reported that five people were killed and several others were injured in the attack.
''India strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, which has claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and injured many,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
''We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured,'' he said.
