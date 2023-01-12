Left Menu

Resetting ties, UK's Sunak to have private dinner with Scotland's Sturgeon

"It is expected that the meetings ahead of Friday's joint announcement will focus on the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the UK face – and how both governments can co-operate meaningfully to ensure that they are jointly delivering for people, their families, and communities," Sunak's office said in a statement. Under Sunak, ties with Sturgeon have softened.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Scotland and meet first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday for a private working dinner, as part of efforts to reset the two nations' strained ties. Sunak makes his first official visit to Scotland since taking office in October at a time when both countries are struggling with mass strikes, high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The pair will likely discuss Britain's under pressure National Health Service and the economy, and may also touch on topics they disagree on -- Sturgeon's push for a second Scottish independence referendum and Scotland's gender reforms. Sunak's office said the informal talks would build on their in-person meeting at the British-Irish Council in November, which the British leader described as a chance to rebuild relations.

Under Sunak, ties with Sturgeon have softened. She had criticised his predecessor, Liz Truss, for failing to even call her during her chaotic seven weeks as prime minister.

