Left Menu

Pained by passing away of Sharad Yadav: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and noted that during his long public life, he distinguished himself as an MP and a minister.Yadav died Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:49 IST
Pained by passing away of Sharad Yadav: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and noted that during his long public life, he distinguished himself as an MP and a minister.

Yadav died Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. ''Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals,'' Modi tweeted. ''I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023