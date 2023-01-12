Sharad Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Cong

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.

The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. ''Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav , former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress chief also sent his deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The Congress also tweeted about Yadav's demise and expressed condolences to his family.

''The demise of former JDU president, former Union minister and senior socialist leader Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics,'' the party said.

